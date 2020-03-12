Amerikalı ünlü aktör Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı

Amerikalı ünlü aktör Tom Hanks, Instagram hesabından paylaşımda bulunarak Elvis Presley'in hayatı hakkında bir film çekmek üzere gittiği Avustralya'da eşi Rita Wilson ile üzerlerinde yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) testinin pozitif çıktığını bildirdi.
Paylaşımında karantina altına alınacakları bilgisini veren Hanks, gelişmeler konusunda dünyayı haberdar edeceklerini söyledi.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
