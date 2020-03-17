Game of Thrones'un Tormund'u Kristofer Hivju koronavirüse yakalandı

Game of Thrones dizisinde "Tormund" karakterini canlandıran Kristofer Hivju, Instagram hesabından üzerinde yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Covid-19) testinin pozitif çıktığını söyledi.
Hivju, eşiyle birlikte fotoğrafını paylaşarak, semptomların hafif olduğunu ancak hastalığın yayılmasını önlemek için ailesiyle birlikte evde kalacağını belirtti.
Hivju, paylaşımında "Hepinizi son derece dikkatli olmaya çağırıyorum; ellerinizi yıkayın, mesafenizi koruyun. Hep birlikte mücadele edebilir, hastanelerimizde olası bir krizi önleyebiliriz. Birbirinize iyi bakın. Sağlıklı kalın!" ifadelerine yer verdi.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Hivju'nun eşi, yönetmen ve yapımcı Gry Molvær Hivju'nun teste tabi tutulup tutulmadığı ya da enfekte olup olmadığı henüz gizemini koruyor.
Ayrıca Norveç'te son olarak tespit edilen 1.300 Covid-19 vakası bulunuyor.
