Kayıt
03:25 17 Mart 2020
Canlı Yayın
    Arama

    Game of Thrones'un Tormund'u Kristofer Hivju koronavirüse yakalandı

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
    Yaşam
    URL'yi kısaltın
    Konu:
    Çin’de başlayan koronavirüs salgını (803)
    0 02
    Abone ol
    https://cdntr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104161/59/1041615926_0:68:1200:743_1200x675_80_0_0_6e875d0fb2bac45d09d89711a4c57577.jpg
    Sputnik Türkiye
    https://tr.sputniknews.com/yasam/202003171041615970-game-of-thronesun-tormundu-kristofer-hivju-koronaviruse-yakalandi/

    Game of Thrones dizisinde 'Tormund' karakterini canlandıran Kristofer Hivju üzerinde yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Covid-19) testi pozitif çıktı.

    Game of Thrones dizisinde "Tormund" karakterini canlandıran Kristofer Hivju, Instagram hesabından üzerinde yapılan yeni tip koronavirüs (Covid-19) testinin pozitif çıktığını söyledi.

    Hivju, eşiyle birlikte fotoğrafını paylaşarak, semptomların hafif olduğunu ancak hastalığın yayılmasını önlemek için ailesiyle birlikte evde kalacağını belirtti.

    Hivju, paylaşımında "Hepinizi son derece dikkatli olmaya çağırıyorum; ellerinizi yıkayın, mesafenizi koruyun. Hep birlikte mücadele edebilir, hastanelerimizde olası bir krizi önleyebiliriz. Birbirinize iyi bakın. Sağlıklı kalın!" ifadelerine yer verdi.

    View this post on Instagram

    Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

    A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

    Hivju'nun eşi, yönetmen ve yapımcı Gry Molvær Hivju'nun teste tabi tutulup tutulmadığı ya da enfekte olup olmadığı henüz gizemini koruyor.

    Ayrıca Norveç'te son olarak tespit edilen 1.300 Covid-19 vakası bulunuyor. 

    Konu:
    Çin’de başlayan koronavirüs salgını (803)
    Etiketler:
    vaka, Covid-19, Koronavirüs, Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju
    Topluluk kurallarıTartışma
    Sputnik hesabınızla yorum yapınFacebook hesabınızla yorum yapın
    Haberler
    Tüm haberler
    Tüm haberler
    Multimedya
    James Bond serisi filmlerinden 2008 yapımı 'Quantum of Solace'ta ajan rolünü canlandıran Ukraynalı oyuncu Olga Kurylenko (40), koronavirüse yakalandığını açıkladı. Sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada 1 haftadır hasta olduğunu söyleyen oyuncu, şu ifadeleri kullandı: “Koronavirüs testinin pozitif çıkmasından sonra kendimi eve kapattım. Aslında 1 haftadır hastaydım. Ana belirtilerim ateş ve yorgunluk. Kendinize dikkat edin ve bunu ciddiye alın.
    Dünya genelinde koronavirüse yakalanan ünlüler
    Karikatür
    Bloomberg: Petrol talebindeki düşüş tarihi rekor kırabilir
    Ateşkesin sağlandığı İdlib'deki son durum
    Kayıt
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt'a tıklayarak Gizlilik Politikası'nı kabul ettiğinizi ve kişisel verilerinizin Gizlilik Politikası'na uygun bir şekilde kullanılmasına onay verdiğinizi teyit edersiniz.
    Şifre kurtarma
    captcha
    GirişGizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    tr.sputniknews.com profiliniz var mı?
    EvetHayır
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    tr.sputniknews.com profilim yok
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Kayıt
    avatar

    Merhaba, !

    Giriş
    tr.sputniknews.com profilim var
    Profili sil
    tr.sputniknews.com profilinizi silmek istediğinizden emin misiniz?
    EvetHayır
    Profiliniz silindi! Profilinizi, 30 gün içinde kurtarabilirsiniz. Bunun için kayıt sırasında e-mail'inize gönderilen mesajdaki bağlantıya tıklamanız yeterli.
    Kapat
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Topluluk kuralları
    Sputnik’teki kullanıcı hesapları veya sosyal ağ hesaplarıyla kullanıcıların tescil edilmesi ve yetkilendirilmesi aşağıdaki kuralların kullanıcılar tarafından bilindiğini ve kabul edildiğini gösterir:
    Kullanıcılar ulusal ve uluslararası kurallara riayet etmek, görüşmelerdeki diğer katılımcı ve gönderilerde adı geçen kişilere karşı saygılı davranmak zorundadır. Site yönetimi, sitenin genel kullanımı dışındaki herhangi bir dilde yapılan her türlü yorumu silme hakkına sahiptir.

    sputniknews.com’un bütün dillerdeki yayınlarına gönderilen her türlü yorum üzerinde oynama yapılabilir.

    Kullanıcı yorumları aşağıdaki durumlar halinde silinecektir;

    Mevcut gönderiyle alakalı değilse.

    Herhangi bir ırkçı, etnik, cinsiyetçi, dini veya içtimai esasa dayalı nefret söylemi ve ayrımcılık içeriyor ise veya azınlık hakları ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Ruhsal veya başka bir yönden zarar vererek, çocuk hakları ihlal ediliyorsa,

    Herhangi bir aşırı düşünce içeriyor veya yasa dışı eylemlere teşvik ediyorsa.

    Başka kullanıcılara, kişilere veya özel kuruluşa yönelik tehdit, itibara zarar verme veya ticari şöhret zedelemeye yönelik bir söylem içeriyorsa.

    Sputnik’e yönelik saygısızca bir söylem veya aşağılama içeriyorsa.

    Özel hayatın gizliliği ihlal ediliyor, üçüncü kişilerin onayı olmaksızın kişisel bilgiler yayınlanıyor veya haberleşme gizliliği ihlal ediliyorsa.

    Hayvanlara yönelik şiddet, işkenceden bahsediliyor veya bu tarz görüntüleri barındırıyorsa.

    İntihar yöntemlerine ilişkin söylemler veya buna yönelik bir teşvik içeriyorsa.

    Ticari amaç güdüyor, yasadışı siyasi kuruluş reklamı veya uygunsuz bir reklam içeriyor, ya da bu çeşit bilgi barındıran başka bir çevrimiçi kaynağa bağlantı gösteriliyorsa.

    Yetkilendirilmeksizin üçüncü kişilerin hizmetleri veya ürünlerin tanıtımı yapılıyorsa.

    Küfür, saldırı veya türevlerini içeren veya bu tanımlamaya uyan herhangi bir sözcüğe yönelik ipuçları içeriyorsa.

    Spam içeriyor, spam barındıran toplu mail hizmetlerinin ve çabuk zengin olma planı bulunduran içeriklerin reklamı yapılıyorsa.

    Uyuşturucu madde kullanımına teşvik ediliyor, bu maddelerin kullanımı ve üretimine yönelik bilgi içeriyorsa.

    Virüs veya kötü amaçlı yazılım içeriyorsa.

    Aynı temalı birçok yorumun gönderildiği örgütlü bir hareket planının parçasıysa (flash mob).

    Birçok tutarsız ve ilgisiz iletiyle tartışma sekmesi altında yığılma yaratıyorsa (flood yapma).

    Görgü kurallarına aykırı, her türlü saldırgan, küçük düşürücü ve kötüye kullanım bulunduran bir söylem barındırıyorsa (trolleme).

    Dilin standart kurallarına uygunsuz bir şekilde yazılmışsa (Çoğunlukla veya tamamen büyük harfle ya da cümle cümle ayırmamak gibi).

    Kullanıcı bu kurallardan herhangi birini ihlal eder veya sözü geçenlere yönelik ihlal belirtisi gösteren davranışta bulunursa, site yönetimi kullanıcının sayfaya erişimini engelleyebilir veya hiçbir bilgilendirme yapmaksızın kullanıcının hesabını silebilir.

    Kullanıcılar site moderatörleriyle moderator.tr@sputniknews.com adresinden iletişime geçerek hesaplarının erişime açılmasını talep edebilir.

    Moderatöre gönderilen e-postalar şunları içermelidir:
    Konu: Hesap geri alma/ erişime açılması yazdıkları, kullanıcı adı,  hesaplarının silinmesi veya erişiminin engellenmesine yol açan davranışlarına yönelik bir açıklama.

    Site moderatörleri, iade etmeye veya erişime açılmaya uygun görmeleri halinde kullanıcı hesabını açacaktır.

    Kullanıcı hesabı yukarıdaki kuralların ihlalinin tekrarlanması halinde erişimi engellendiğinde yeniden alınamaz.

    Daha fazlası için: moderator.tr@sputniknews.com
    Giriş
    KayıtŞifrenizi unuttunuz mu?Gizlilik politikası
    Tamam
    Sputnik anlık bildirimleri

    Sputnik'ten anlık bildirim almak için kaydolabilirsiniz

    KaydolReddet