Hamile olduğunu bilmeyen kadın 7 km koşup, doğum yaptı

Hollanda’da 31 yaşındaki kadın, Amsterdam’da düzenlenen 7 kilometrelik koşuya katıldı. Koşunun ardından midede rahatsızlık hisseden kadın doktorlara başvurdu. Doktorlar bunun sadece gazlar ve huzursuz bağırsak sendromu olduğunu söyledi.
Kadın, eve döndükten sonra göbek kordonunun bir kısmının düştüğünü fark etti. Gelen doktorlar doğumun evde yapmasına karar verdi.
Genç anne, İngiltere’de yaşayan aile dahil tüm yakınların tepkisini, “Herkes şoktaydı ama bana destek oldular” ifadesiyle anlattı.
☀️LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE ☀️ . Pinch, punch, first of the month and all of that as we bring in July. Didn’t quite think I’d be starting July as a mummy but it’s the best feeling in the world . A new month is a fresh start so this month I’m looking forward to getting my little miss sunshine stronger so we can work towards going home. We’ve weathered the hardest storm and we are working our way towards sunnier days. I’m so excited that I’ve got a baby carrier and can’t wait to take Evelyn with me on my morning walks. Seeing as she’s been with me for my entire running career I think she will quite like exploring Amsterdam with her mummy with maybe less jiggling around as I’m under strict instruction that I must not go to the gym or run for 6 weeks! . I’m also looking forward to lots of home cooking. I want to be as strong and healthy as possible for my little Evelyn Rose 🌹 I obviously did something right during my pregnancy to grow such a healthy, strong little Madame! . Here’s to a good month and hopefully lots of sunshine from me and my little miss ☀️
