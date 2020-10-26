NASA'dan 'heyecan verici keşif' duyurusu: Ay'ın güneşe bakan yüzeyinde su bulundu

NASA yöneticisi Bridenstine, Ay ile ilgili keşfi Twitter'dan duyurdu. Bridenstine paylaşımında şu ifadelere yer verdi:
"@SOFIATelescope'u kullanarak, Ay'ın güneş ışığı alan tarafında ilk kez su tespit ettik. Henüz kaynak olarak kullanıp kullanamayacağımızı bilmiyoruz ancak Ay'da su ile ilgili öğrendiklerimiz Artemis keşif planlarımız için anahtar niteliğinde."
NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020
