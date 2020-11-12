YouTube'a dünya çapında erişim sorunu yaşanıyor

Dünyaca ünlü video paylaşım platformu YouTube ve bağlantılı servislere küresel çapta erişim sorunu yaşanıyor.
Konuya ilişkin açıklama yapan YouTube, Twitter üzerinden "Şu anda YouTube'da video izlemede sorun yaşıyorsanız, yalnız değilsiniz. Ekibimiz sorunun farkında ve düzeltme üzerinde çalışıyor" ifadelerine yer verdi.
If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020
Öte yandan Downdetector web sitesine bildirilen hata raporları artmaya devam ediyor. Web sitesinde yer alan grafiğe göre, son saatlerde yaklaşık 290 bin erişim sorunu bildirildi.
User reports indicate Youtube TV is having problems since 7:17 PM EST. https://t.co/Aof8XRrMNJ RT if you're also having problems #youtubetvdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2020
