'Harry Potter ve Felsefe Taşı' kitabının ilk basımı rekor fiyata satıldı

A new world record for Harry Potter!



A first edition hardback of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" opened live bidding at $75,000. Heated bidding drove the final price to $471,000. Auctioneer Mike Provenzale makes the magical call!