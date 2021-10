Astronot Barbie, yerçekimsiz ortam deneyimi yaşadı

ESA and @Mattel have released an @AstroSamantha @Barbie doll to coincide with #WorldSpaceWeek2021 and its theme of #WomenInSpace, together with @WIA_Europe to encourage girls to become the next generation of astronauts, engineers and space scientists 👉 https://t.co/x9Yu07bR39 pic.twitter.com/rdGrImUZU3