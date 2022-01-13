https://tr.sputniknews.com/20220113/sag-odulleri-icin-adaylar-belli-oldu-1052693503.html

SAG Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

SAG Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

SAG (Oyuncular Birliği), yılın en iyilerini belirlemek için adaylarını açıklayarak meslektaşlarını onurlandırdı. 13.01.2022, Sputnik Türkiye

Sinema ve TV kategorisinde açıklanan adayların kazananları 27 Şubat 2022 tarihinde düzenlenecek törenle belli olacak ve erteleme gelmezse oyuncular ödüllerine kavuşacak. SAG Ödülleri bu yıl 28. kez düzenleniyor. Beyaz Perde'nin haberine göre Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard filmlerinde oyuncular toplu performans kategorisinde aday gösterilirken, Power of the Dog ve Being the Ricardos gibi filmlerden birden fazla aday çıktı. Olivia Colman ve Denzel Washington gibi bol ödüllü oyuncular da yine listede kendilerine yer bulmayı başardı.Dizi kategorisinmde ise Succession, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game ve The Morning Show gibi yapımlar adaylık listesine damga vurdu. Only Murders in the Building ve Ted Lasso ise komedi dalında adaylıkların göze çarpan yapımları oldu.Squid Game, aday gösterilen ilk yabancı dilde dizi olduYılın en popüler dizilerinden Squid Game ise, SAG Ödülü'ne aday gösterilen ilk yabancı dilde televizyon dizisi olarak tarihe geçti.28. SAG Ödülleri'nin adaylarının tam listesi şöyle:SinemaToplu PerformansBelfastCODADon’t Look UpHouse of GucciKing RichardEn İyi Erkek OyuncuJavier Bardem - Being the RicardosBenedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the DogAndrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!Will Smith - King RichardDenzel Washington - The Tragedy of MacbethEn İyi Kadın OyuncuJessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy FayeOlivia Colman - The Lost DaughterLady Gaga - House of GucciJennifer Hudson - RespectNicole Kidman - Being the RicardosEn İyi Yardımcı Erkek OyuncuBen Affleck - The Tender BarBradley Cooper - Licorice PizzaTroy Kotsur - CODAJared Leto - House of GucciKodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the DogEn İyi Yardımcı Kadın OyuncuCaitríona Balfe - BelfastCate Blanchett - Nightmare AlleyAriana DeBose - West Side StoryKirsten Dunst - The Power of the DogRuth Negga - PassingDublör PerformansıBlack WidowDuneThe Matrix ResurrectionsNo Time to DieShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsTelevizyonToplu Performans (Drama)The Handmaid’s TaleThe Morning ShowSquid GameSuccessionYellowstoneEn İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)Brian Cox - SuccessionBilly Crudup - The Morning ShowKieran Culkin - SuccessionLee Jung-jae - Squid GameJeremy Strong - SuccessionEn İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)Jennifer Aniston - The Morning ShowJung Ho-yeon - Squid GameElisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s TaleSarah Snook - SuccesionReese Witherspoon - The Morning ShowToplu Performans (Komedi)The GreatHacksThe Kominsky MethodOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoEn İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)Michael Douglas - The Kominsky MethodBrett Goldstein - Ted LassoSteve Martin - Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short - Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis - Ted LassoEn İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)Elle Fanning - The GreatSandra Oh - The ChairJean Smart - HacksJuno Temple - Ted LassoHannah Waddingham - Ted LassoEn İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)Murray Bartlett - The White LotusOscar Isaac - Scenes from a MarriageMichael Keaton - DopesickEwan McGregor - HalstonEvan Peters - Mare of EasttownEn İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)Jennifer Coolidge - The White LotusCynthia Erivo - Genius: ArethaMargaret Qualley - MaidJean Smart - Mare of EasttownKate Winslet - Mare of EasttownDublör PerformansıCobra KaiThe Falcon and the Winter SoldierLokiMare of EasttownSquid Game

