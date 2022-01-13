SAG Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu
Beyaz Perde'nin haberine göre Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard filmlerinde oyuncular toplu performans kategorisinde aday gösterilirken, Power of the Dog ve Being the Ricardos gibi filmlerden birden fazla aday çıktı. Olivia Colman ve Denzel Washington gibi bol ödüllü oyuncular da yine listede kendilerine yer bulmayı başardı.
Dizi kategorisinmde ise Succession, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game ve The Morning Show gibi yapımlar adaylık listesine damga vurdu. Only Murders in the Building ve Ted Lasso ise komedi dalında adaylıkların göze çarpan yapımları oldu.
Squid Game, aday gösterilen ilk yabancı dilde dizi oldu
Sinema
Toplu Performans
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga - Passing
Dublör Performansı
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Televizyon
Toplu Performans (Drama)
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Jeremy Strong - Succession
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook - Succesion
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Toplu Performans (Komedi)
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)
Sandra Oh - The Chair
Jean Smart - Hacks
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Jean Smart - Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Dublör Performansı
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game