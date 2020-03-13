Trump: Yakında çok geniş çaplı koronavirüs testleri yapılmaya başlanacak

ABD'de koronavirüs vakaları artarken başta umursamaz davranmakla suçlanan Başkan Donald Trump cuma sabahına konuyla ilgili tweet atarak başladı.
"Değişiklikler hayata geçirilmiştir ve testler yakın zamanda çok geniş çaplı temelde yapılacaktır. Tüm bürokratik işlemler kolaylaştırıldı, harekete hazırız!"
For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020
.... Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020
