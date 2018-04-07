Kanada'da hokey takımını taşıyan otobüsle kamyon çarpıştı: 14 ölü

Yerel medyadaki habere göre, polis yetkilileri Saskatchewan eyaletine bağlı Tisdale kentinin kuzeyinde Humboldt Broncos buz hokeyi takımı üyelerini taşıyan otobüsle bir kamyonun çarpışması sonucu 14 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiğini söyledi.
This picture was just sent to us by a witness at the Humboldt Broncos crash. STARS dispatched, RCMP on scene. #sask #SJHL pic.twitter.com/vp4jbC8pUz— Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) April 7, 2018
Yetkililer, 28 kişinin bulunduğu otobüsteki diğer 14 kişinin hastaneye götürüldüğünü ifade ederek, tedavi altına alınanlardan 3'ünün durumunun ağır olduğunu belirtti.
I approached the Humboldt Broncos crash site from Hwy 335 W. Police blockade is large, but I can see at least a dozen vehicles with lights flashing at the Hwy 35 junction where the crash happened. RCMP have confirmed there are fatalities. #sask pic.twitter.com/nMhJskIclP— Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) April 7, 2018
Kanada Başbakanı Justin Trudeau, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, kazada hayatını kaybedenlerin yakınlarına baş sağlığı dileğinde bulunarak, "Ailelerinin neler yaşadığını tasavvur edemiyorum, kalbim bu korkunç trajediden etkilenen herkesle" ifadelerini kullandı.
I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7 Nisan 2018
