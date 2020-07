Yerhov: Rusya ve Türkiye, uzay işbirliğine adil mekanizmalar geliştirmeyi konuşarak başlayabilir 

💬 #Erkhov: “It is in our common interest to create fair "rules of the game" for everyone, taking into account the current absence of a unified code of conduct in outer #space”.

🗞🪐Read the article by 🇷🇺Ambassador to 🇹🇷 published in @DailySabah

🔗 https://t.co/KtiEcUPn3n pic.twitter.com/J5e5kdQBWG