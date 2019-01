Ayasofya'da çıplak poz veren Belçikalı model şimdi de heykelciğiyle gündemde

View this post on Instagram

Only 3 editions left of the ‘Crosswalking’ fine art prints by Jesse Walker & Marisa Papen shot in The Vatican. 60 cm x 90 cm Fine Art Print. Hahnemühle Photo Rag – 308 gsm – 100% cotton Epson pigmented Ultrachrome K3 ink.

A post shared by Frank Rose (@itsfrankrose) on Jan 15, 2019 at 11:04am PST