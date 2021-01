WhatsApp'ta virüs alarmı: Tüm kontrolü ele geçiriyor

Android WhatsApp Worm?



Malware spreads via victim's WhatsApp by automatically replying to any received WhatsApp message notification with a link to malicious Huawei Mobile app.

Message is sent only once per hour to the same contact.

It looks to be adware or subscription scam. https://t.co/NYbh2A9Y6M pic.twitter.com/2tFgLyG94O