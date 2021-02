Polonya’da 18 yıl suçsuz yere hapis yatan adam yaklaşık 3 milyon euro tazminat kazandı

A total of EUR 2,858,893.59 in damages is how much #TomaszKomenda will receive in line with the ruling of the District #Court in Opole on Monday, for 18 years of unjust imprisonment for a #murder that he did not commit.#Prison #Poland #Justice



