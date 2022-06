Viyana, dünyanın en yaşanabilir şehirleri listesinin tepesine geri döndü

Canadian cities dominate @TheEIU’s Global Liveability Index 2022 including:



🚨CALGARY…🚨



…which is tied for 3rd globally & reclaims it’s title as the most liveable city in North America.



As tough as things may get, we’ve caught the brass ring.#YYC #yyccc #abpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/TTQo76o67j