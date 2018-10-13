Trump: Brunson'un serbest bırakılmasında yardımı için Erdoğan'a teşekkür etmek isterim

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump Twitter'da yaptığı açıklamada şunları söyledi: "Serbest bırakılan Rahip Brunson bugün 14:30'da Oval Ofis'te olacak. Onunla görüşmek ve tanışmak harika olacak. Harika bir Hristiyan ve zorlu bir tecrübe yaşadı. Yardımı için Başkan Erdoğan'a teşekkür etmek istiyorum"
Pastor Andrew Brunson, released by Turkey, will be with me in the Oval Office at 2:30 P.M. (this afternoon). It will be wonderful to see and meet him. He is a great Christian who has been through such a tough experience. I would like to thank President @RT_Erdogan for his help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018
Trump, bir sonraki tweet'inde ise şu ifadeleri kullandı: "Rahip Andrew Brunson'un serbest bırakılması ve geri dönmesinde Türkiye ile herhangi bir anlaşma yapılmadı. Ben rehineler için anlaşma yapmam. Brunson kararı Türkiye ile ABD arasında iyi, belki de harika ilişkilere yol açacak."
There was NO DEAL made with Turkey for the release and return of Pastor Andrew Brunson. I don’t make deals for hostages. There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018
