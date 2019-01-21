Kayıt
21 Ocak 2019
    Washington'da yerlilere ırkçı saldırı: Duvarı inşa et

    © Fotoğraf : YouTube / Cowicide
    ABD
    Kendilerine yapılan haksızlıklara dikkat çekmek için ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da toplanan ABD yerlileri, bir grup gencin ırkçı saldırısına maruz kaldı. Yaşlı bir adamın etrafını saran gençler, "Duvarı inşa et" sloganları attı.

    ABD Başkanı Donald Trump
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Kamm
    Trump: Ben ırkçı değilim
    ABD'nin başkenti Washington'da ilk kez düzenlenen ve yapılan haksızlıklara dikkat çekmek için gerçekleştirilen Mahalli Halklar Yürüyüşü'ne, bir grup gencin ırkçı tavırları damga vurdu.

    Sosyal medyaya yansıyan görüntülerde, ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ın seçim sloganı "Amerika'yı yeniden mükemmel yap" yazılı şapkalar takan gençlerin, yerel davulunu çalan Amerikan yerlisi Nathan Philips'in etrafını sardığı görüldü.

    Görüntüleri kaydeden Kaya Taitano, yaşlı adamla dalga geçmek için etrafında zıplayan ve dans eden gençlerin, "Duvarı inşa et" ve "Trump 2020" sloganları attığını söyledi.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    this is our reality. 2019. a swarm of young, unattended Trump supporters gathered to cause a scene, disrespect our cultures, and put fear into us. i was pushed and laughed at by teenage boys who grew up to believe their lives are more important than ours. they shouted things like “Gone in 2020” and mocked us. i am still in shock. i don’t know what to say other than that i’m sad and deeply shaken. this is our reality. 2019……. EDIT: i do not intend to discount your fear, anger, and upset, but please keep in mind these boys are of high school age. i am tired, i am upset, and i am overwhelmed, but all i wish is for these boys to be reprimanded by their schools, parents, and friends. i posted this with the intention to spread the reality of being indigenous in 2019. we did not meet these boys with violence for a reason. mvto for the support.

    A post shared by autumn rain (@earthchores) on Jan 18, 2019 at 4:20pm PST

     

    Videoda bir gencin Philips'e çok yakın bir mesafede durarak yüzüne takındığı gülümsemeyle hiç kıpırdamadan durması ise dikkat çekti.

    ​Olayın, lise öğrencilerinin okullarının Lincoln Anıtı'na düzenlediği geziye gitmek üzere okul servisini beklerken yaşandığı belirtildi. 


    CNN'e konuşan Philips ise, "Korktum, genç arkadaşlarım için endişelendim. Kimseye zarar verme niyetinde değildim" ifadelerini kullandı. Nefret kelimesini söylemekten dahi hoşlanmadığını belirten yaşlı adam, "Bu dizginlenemeyen bir nefretti. Fırtına gibiydi" dedi ve bu sırada gözyaşlarına hakim olamadı. 

     

    Gençlerin ırkçı tavrına sosyal medyada tepki yağdı. Bazı sosyal medya kullanıcıları, olayın fotoğraflarını ülkede 60 yıl önce siyahilere yapılan ırkçılığın fotoğraflarıyla yan yana koyarak, "60 yılda zihniyette değişen bir şey yok" yorumunu yaptı. 

    Okulun müdürü olayın ardından yaptığı yazılı açıklamada söz konusu olay için özür dilediklerini belirtirlen, öğrencileri ise suçsuz olduklarında ısrar etti ve ırkçı bir yaklaşım takındıklarını reddetti. 

