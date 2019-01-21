Washington'da yerlilere ırkçı saldırı: Duvarı inşa et

Sosyal medyaya yansıyan görüntülerde, ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ın seçim sloganı "Amerika'yı yeniden mükemmel yap" yazılı şapkalar takan gençlerin, yerel davulunu çalan Amerikan yerlisi Nathan Philips'in etrafını sardığı görüldü.
Görüntüleri kaydeden Kaya Taitano, yaşlı adamla dalga geçmek için etrafında zıplayan ve dans eden gençlerin, "Duvarı inşa et" ve "Trump 2020" sloganları attığını söyledi.
View this post on Instagram
this is our reality. 2019. a swarm of young, unattended Trump supporters gathered to cause a scene, disrespect our cultures, and put fear into us. i was pushed and laughed at by teenage boys who grew up to believe their lives are more important than ours. they shouted things like “Gone in 2020” and mocked us. i am still in shock. i don’t know what to say other than that i’m sad and deeply shaken. this is our reality. 2019……. EDIT: i do not intend to discount your fear, anger, and upset, but please keep in mind these boys are of high school age. i am tired, i am upset, and i am overwhelmed, but all i wish is for these boys to be reprimanded by their schools, parents, and friends. i posted this with the intention to spread the reality of being indigenous in 2019. we did not meet these boys with violence for a reason. mvto for the support.
Videoda bir gencin Philips'e çok yakın bir mesafede durarak yüzüne takındığı gülümsemeyle hiç kıpırdamadan durması ise dikkat çekti.
(Cont.) Just look at the smirk on this kid’s face, and the laughter of the #CovingtonCatholicHigh boys behind him. They are mocking #NathanPhillips. They’re basically saying, “we’re better than you, and nothing you say matters to us”. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/fFDHqzYw3t— Jack (@JJStyles92) January 20, 2019
Gençlerin ırkçı tavrına sosyal medyada tepki yağdı. Bazı sosyal medya kullanıcıları, olayın fotoğraflarını ülkede 60 yıl önce siyahilere yapılan ırkçılığın fotoğraflarıyla yan yana koyarak, "60 yılda zihniyette değişen bir şey yok" yorumunu yaptı.
Okulun müdürü olayın ardından yaptığı yazılı açıklamada söz konusu olay için özür dilediklerini belirtirlen, öğrencileri ise suçsuz olduklarında ısrar etti ve ırkçı bir yaklaşım takındıklarını reddetti.
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)