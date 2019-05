NBA, Türkçe sayfasını yöneten şirketle bağlarını kestiğini duyurdu: Enes Kanter'in skoruna yer verilmedi

🏀 GAME TWO FINAL SCORE 🏀



The @trailblazers win Game 2 and even the series 1-1 behind CJ McCollum's 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST! #NBAPlayoffs #RipCity 97#MileHighBasketball 90



Enes Kanter: 15 PTS, 9 REB

Dame Lillard: 14 PTS, 4 AST

Rodney Hood: 15 PTS, 3 BLK

Aminu: 11 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/0uz7vbqTA4