Yeni Zelanda, 1970’lerde göçmen işçilere düzenlenen 'şafak baskınları' nedeniyle özür diledi

🇳🇿NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern covered in a Samoan finemat, observing cultural protocol of a traditional apology for the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

🇳🇿This gesture is performed only when a crime or injustice was committed

🇳🇿She acknowledged it.



Follow @faalogomai for more pic.twitter.com/W7nz5A8ux4