Şimşek: Enflasyon birkaç ay içinde zirveyi görecek olabilir

Şimşek, Twitter'da İngilizce yazdığı mesajında Nisan 2009'dan bu yana en düşük seviyeyi gören imalat sanayi satın alma yöneticisi endeksine (PMI) atıfta bulundu: "Son imalat PMI verisi yeniden dengelenmenin devam ettiğini gösteriyor. Mal ihracatı ve turizm ekonomik aktiviteyi desteklemeye devam edecek, yani altın hariç cari açık zirveyi muhtemelen zirveyi gördü. Enflasyon birkaç ay içinde zirveyi görecek olabilir. Politika bileşimini güçlendireceğiz."
Latest PMI print shows that rebalancing is underway. Exports of goods & tourism should remain supportive of economic activity. Hence, current account deficit, ex gold, is likely to have peaked. Inflation is looks set to peak in a couple of months.— Mehmet Simsek (@memetsimsek) June 1, 2018
We’ll strengthen policy mix… https://t.co/KRrHQDKMNi
Tüm yorumlar
Yeni yorumları göster (0)