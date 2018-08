Rusya'dan ABD'ye 'Suriye'ye karşı asılsız ve yasa dışı saldırganlık' uyarısı

#Antonov: We warned the #US🇺🇸 not to engage in another baseless and unlawful aggression against #Syria🇸🇾. The new aggravation in Syria would not be in anyone’s national interest and only terrorist would benefit from it



