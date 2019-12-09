Kayıt
    Altın Küre Ödülleri

    77. Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

    Rusya
    Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği) tarafından her yıl verilen Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri’nde yarışacak isimler belli oldu.

    1943 yılında kurularak 76 yıldır yılın en iyi filmlerini ödüllendiren Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği, bu yılın adaylarını da açıkladı. 6 Ocak’da düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 77. Altın Küre Ödül törenini Ricky Gervais sunacak.

    Adaylar şöyle:

    Sinema

    En İyi Film (Drama)

    • The Irishman
    • Marriage Story
    • 1917
    • Joker
    • The Two Popes

    En İyi Film (Komedi ya da Müzikal)

    • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    • Jojo Rabbit
    • Knives Out
    • Rocketman
    • Dolemite Is My Name

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

    • Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
    • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
    • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
    • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

    • Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
    • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
    • Soarise Ronana – Little Women
    • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    • Renee Zellweger – Judy

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

    • Daniel Craig – Knives Out
    • Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
    • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    • Taron Egerton – Rocketman
    • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

    • Awkwafina – The Farewell
    • Ana de Armas – Knives Out
    • Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
    • Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
    • Emma Thompson – Late Night

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

    • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
    • Al Pacino – The Irishman
    • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

    • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
    • Annette Bening – The Report
    • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
    • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
    • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

    En İyi Yönetmen

    • Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
    • Sam Mendes – 1917
    • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    • Todd Phillips – Joker

    En İyi Senaryo

    • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
    • Anthony McCarten- The Two Popes
    • Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won – Parasite
    • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

    En İyi Müzik

    • Thomas Newman – 1917
    • Hildur Guonadottir – Joker
    • Randy Newman – Marriage Story
    • Alexandre Desplat- Little Women
    • Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

    En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

    • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
    • Spirit – The Lion King
    • Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
    • Stand Up – Harriet
    • Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

    En İyi Animasyon Film

    • Frozen II
    • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    • Missing Link
    • Toy Story 4
    • Lion King

    Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

    • The Farewell
    • Pain and Glory
    • Portrait of a Lady on Fire
    • Parasite
    • Les Misérables

    Televizyon

    En İyi Dizi (Drama)

    • Big Little Lies
    • The Crown
    • Killing Eve
    • The Morning Show
    • Succession

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

    • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
    • Jodi Comer – Killing Eve
    • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
    • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
    • Olivia Colman – The Crown

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

    • Brian Cox – Succession
    • Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
    • Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
    • Tobias Menzies – The Crown
    • Billy Porter – Pose

    En İyi Dizi (Komedi-Müzikal)

    • Barry
    • Fleabag
    • The Kominsky Method
    • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • The Politician

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

    • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
    • Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
    • Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
    • Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)

    • Ben Platt – The Politician
    • Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
    • Rami Yousef – Rami
    • Bill Hader – Barry
    • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

    En İyi Mini Dizi/Film

    • Catch-22
    • Chernobyl
    • Fosse/Verdon
    • The Loudest Voice
    • Unbelievable

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

    • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
    • Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
    • Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
    • Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
    • Joey King – The Act

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)

    • Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
    • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
    • Jared Harris – Chernobyl
    • Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
    • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

    • Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
    • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
    • Emily Watson – Chernobyl
    • Patricia Arquette – The Act
    • Toni Collette – Unbelievable

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)

    • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
    • Kieran Culkin – Succession
    • Andrew Scott – Fleabag
    • Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
    • Henry Winkler – Barry
