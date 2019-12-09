77. Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

1943 yılında kurularak 76 yıldır yılın en iyi filmlerini ödüllendiren Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği, bu yılın adaylarını da açıkladı. 6 Ocak’da düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 77. Altın Küre Ödül törenini Ricky Gervais sunacak.
Adaylar şöyle:
Sinema
En İyi Film (Drama)
- The Irishman
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Joker
- The Two Popes
En İyi Film (Komedi ya da Müzikal)
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Rocketman
- Dolemite Is My Name
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Soarise Ronana – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Daniel Craig – Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Ana de Armas – Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
- Emma Thompson – Late Night
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening – The Report
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
En İyi Yönetmen
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
En İyi Senaryo
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Anthony McCarten- The Two Popes
- Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won – Parasite
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
En İyi Müzik
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Hildur Guonadottir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Alexandre Desplat- Little Women
- Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
- Stand Up – Harriet
- Beautiful Ghosts – Cats
En İyi Animasyon Film
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- Lion King
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- The Farewell
- Pain and Glory
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Parasite
- Les Misérables
Televizyon
En İyi Dizi (Drama)
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Jodi Comer – Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – Pose
En İyi Dizi (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi-Müzikal)
- Ben Platt – The Politician
- Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
- Rami Yousef – Rami
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
En İyi Mini Dizi/Film
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
- Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi/TV Filmi)
- Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Dizi, Mini Dizi, TV Filmi)
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler – Barry
