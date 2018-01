Babel'den 'Tosun Paşa'ya: Benden başkasıyla asla

Good luck with your journey Adamsin 🙏🏽 I will have to look for a new celebration buddy again lol… But all good 😇 oh and one rule for you… you can’t do that celebration with nobody over there.. otherwise i fine you 😂 ❤️ @cenktosun23

A post shared by Ryan Babel (@ryanbabel) on Jan 5, 2018 at 9:14am PST