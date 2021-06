Futbol dünyasının en değerli oyuncusu Manchester City'li Phil Foden

The top 10 players in the world with the biggest market value, according to the CIES:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Foden: €190m

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Greenwood: €178m

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford: €159m

🇳🇴 Haaland: €155m

🇵🇹 B. Fernandes: €154m

🇳🇱 De Jong: €138m

🇪🇸 Pedri: €133m

🇨🇦 Davies: €131m

🇵🇹 João Félix: €127m

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mount: €123m pic.twitter.com/KWpxibzMQB