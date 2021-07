Formula 1'de ilk kez düzenlenen sprint yarışını Max Verstappen kazandı

Happy to have scored pole position and three points! The car was on fire 🔥 A great job by our team 💪 I had a good start to the race, a nice fight and we pushed hard. A big thank you to the fans 🙌 I hope we can give them an an exciting battle tomorrow #KeepPushing 🇬🇧 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/pNpLg4Kn1S