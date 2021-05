Irak'ta 'Beni kim öldürdü?' protestosunda 1 ölü, 45 yaralı

Scenes coming from #iraqiprotest are devastating! Our hearts & minds go with our brave comrades demanding justice for 800+ activists who've been killed with impunity since October 2019.



We're with u! One fight, one way!🇮🇶✌🏽#endempunity #مليونية_تشرينية#من_قتلني#العراق_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/PE9mB7WUPD