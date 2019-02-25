Apple'ın katlanabilir telefonu konsepti ortaya çıktı

Samsung ve Huawei katlanabilir telefonlarını görücüye çıkardığı günlerde, Apple'ın da katlanabilir iPhone modeli için patent aldığı ortaya çıkmıştı.
Apple has published a blueprint of its own foldable smartphone in a patent application. This news comes on the heels of Samsung's official launch of the Galaxy Fold, a foldable phone that costs just under $2,000. https://t.co/S7Z87twMM4— Interlaced (@InterlacedIO) February 23, 2019
NTV'nın aktardığı habere göre 'Foldable News' ile çalışan endüstriyel tasarımcı Roy Gisling, bu patent üzerinden yola çıkarak katlanabilir iPhone modeli için konsept tasarım yaptı.
Is this Apple's answer to the Samsung foldable phone? Read all about it on: https://t.co/PmnIW4LlRT #GalaxyFold #iPhone #iPad #Samsung pic.twitter.com/RLTVcTomDw— Foldable Phone News (@FoldableNews) February 22, 2019
Konseptte yer alan klavye konumu, Nokia'nın bir döneme damgasını vuran 'Communicator' telefonunu anımsattı.
Could this be Apple's answer to the Samsung foldable phone?— https://t.co/PmnIW4LlRT— Foldable Phone News (@FoldableNews) February 22, 2019
Samsung introduced its first smartphone with a flexible display on Wednesday and seemed to pitch itself years ahead… pic.twitter.com/bjnq3rI8Uf
Eylül ayında yeni modellerini tanıtması beklenen Apple'ın, patentini aldığı katlanabilir iPhone'ları ne zaman tanıtacağı henüz açıklanmadı.
