İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone Kuzey Kore'de konser verdi

On our way to #northkorea #pyongyang hopefully by the time I get back I will have learnt some words and will be hopefully pronouncing them properly. I am learning a song called arrirang which apparently is the national song of Korea as a whole which is nice. We won’t have any WiFi or phone signal whilst we are there so if you want to see any pics or video @simonkoryo will be posting a few. Simon is helping us make this trip happen. He is very knowledgable about North Korea and its history having been there over a hundred times he is defiantly the best person to listen to on the subject as far as we are concerned. In just one meeting over a cup of tea he dispelled many myths. So like we do in many country’s we shall blindly and happily follow our new leader!:) we are all very excited to see this part of the world. So much so I couldn’t sleep last night! This has really been one of the most interesting legs of the #totalworldtour. #spreadthelove far and wide exclude no one xoxox

A post shared by Joss Stone (@jossstone) on Mar 11, 2019 at 9:26pm PDT