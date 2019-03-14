Kayıt
12:05 14 Mart 2019
    İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone

    İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone Kuzey Kore'de konser verdi

    İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone, ‘dünyanın her ülkesinde sahneye çıkma' hedefi kapsamında bu kez de Kuzey Kore'de bir barda sahne aldı.

    İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone, Kuzey Kore'nin başkenti Pyongyang'da bir barda şarkı söylerken fotoğraflandı. Pyongyang'da şehir turu da yapan şarkıcı, Instagram hesabından bazı kareler de paylaştı.

     

    Stone, İngiltere'nin Kuzey Kore Büyükelçisi Colin Crooks ile de bir araya geldi.

    KORE ŞARKISI ÖĞRENDİ

    Şarkıcı, ziyaret için bir Kore halk şarkısı öğrendiğini de söyledi. Stone'un bahsettiği ‘Arirang' adlı pek farklı versiyonu olan şarkı, Güney Kore'nin resmi olmayan marşı olarak kabul ediliyor. Ancak şarkı, hem Kuzey hem de Güney Kore adına iki kez UNESCO Kültürel Miras listesine eklendi.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    On our way to #northkorea #pyongyang hopefully by the time I get back I will have learnt some words and will be hopefully pronouncing them properly. I am learning a song called arrirang which apparently is the national song of Korea as a whole which is nice. We won’t have any WiFi or phone signal whilst we are there so if you want to see any pics or video @simonkoryo will be posting a few. Simon is helping us make this trip happen. He is very knowledgable about North Korea and its history having been there over a hundred times he is defiantly the best person to listen to on the subject as far as we are concerned. In just one meeting over a cup of tea he dispelled many myths. So like we do in many country’s we shall blindly and happily follow our new leader!:) we are all very excited to see this part of the world. So much so I couldn’t sleep last night! This has really been one of the most interesting legs of the #totalworldtour. #spreadthelove far and wide exclude no one xoxox

    A post shared by Joss Stone (@jossstone) on Mar 11, 2019 at 9:26pm PDT

     

    ABD vatandaşlarını Kuzey Kore'ye seyahat yönünde uyarsa da, İngiltere'nin böyle bir sınırlaması bulunmuyor.

    Joss Stone, söz konusu dünya turu kapsamında daha önce Irak'ta ve Suriye'de de performans sergiledi.

