İngiltere kıyılarında insan büyüklüğünde dev bir denizanası görüldü

Dear Giant Jellyfish, Do you know how many people you have inspired in the last few days? People asking..what is it? Is it really that big? That cannot be in UK waters?!! I have been interviewed about you by countless networks including the BBC, CNN, Vice, Sky, Fox News, The Independent, Washington Post.. you’re even in a double page spread of the Guardian today! 🙌💙 You drifted into me while diving with camera op @sharkman_dan on the last day of Wild Ocean Week. I started Wild Ocean Week with the intention of inspiring a wider audience about the wonderful nature on our doorstep. I wanted to show people that you really can see some pretty phenomenal things here in the UK and we should be celebrating it, protecting it, inspired by it!! Giant jellyfish you have done just that. So THANK YOU!! I feel humbled to have shared the same space as you 💙 Ps I do realise I am talking to a jellyfish via the medium of Instagram don’t mind me x Screengrab from video of Wild Ocean Week filmed by @sharkman_dan #WildOceanWeek #GiantJellyfish