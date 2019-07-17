İngiltere kıyılarında insan büyüklüğünde dev bir denizanası görüldü

Gazetede yer alan haberde, Lizzie Daly Wildlife TV internet televizyonunun sunucusu Lizzie Daly’nin İngiltere kıyılarında insan boyu büyüklüğünde dev bir denizanasının fotoğrafını çektiği kaydedildi.
Woah!!!!! We went diving in Falmouth yesterday to finish off #WildOceanWeek and came across this GIANT barrel jellyfish! 😱 What a way to finish off this marine wildlife adventure! 💙 pic.twitter.com/NNwDelfWyV— Lizzie Daly (@LizzieRDaly) July 14, 2019
Habere göre İngiltere’nin güney kıyısında yer alan Falmouth’ta dalış yaparken birden kendi boyunda olan dev bir denizanası gördü.
Dear Giant Jellyfish, Do you know how many people you have inspired in the last few days? People asking..what is it? Is it really that big? That cannot be in UK waters?!! I have been interviewed about you by countless networks including the BBC, CNN, Vice, Sky, Fox News, The Independent, Washington Post.. you’re even in a double page spread of the Guardian today! 🙌💙 You drifted into me while diving with camera op @sharkman_dan on the last day of Wild Ocean Week. I started Wild Ocean Week with the intention of inspiring a wider audience about the wonderful nature on our doorstep. I wanted to show people that you really can see some pretty phenomenal things here in the UK and we should be celebrating it, protecting it, inspired by it!! Giant jellyfish you have done just that. So THANK YOU!! I feel humbled to have shared the same space as you 💙 Ps I do realise I am talking to a jellyfish via the medium of Instagram don’t mind me x Screengrab from video of Wild Ocean Week filmed by @sharkman_dan #WildOceanWeek #GiantJellyfish
Uzmanlara göre bu denizanası türünün çapı genel olarak 40 cm’yi aşmamakla birlikte bazı durumlarda 1.5 metreye kadar ulaşabiliyor, ağırlığı ise 35 kilograma varabiliyor.
SO THIS JUST HAPPENED😱💙 Diving with a giant barrel jellyfish! I could not think of a better way to celebrate the end of #WildOceanWeek. The full video of the dive is LIVE right now! I'll put the link in my stories if anybody wants to spend just two minutes watching this breathtaking moment coming face to face with a barrel jellyfish THE SAME SIZE AS ME while diving off of the coast of Falmouth 💙 What an unforgettable experience, I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before! For anybody who is in Cornwall do come on down to Maenporth tomorrow at 12pm for a beach clean. There should be a good crowd of us rounded up now so it will be fun - and it will be followed by a small talk about the trip! Thank you Wild Ocean Week and of course the @sharkman_dan for the incredible footage 🎥😍
