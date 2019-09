Tesadüfen bulunan yeni 'en siyah cisim' ışığın yüzde 99,995'ini emiyor

How do you make a 16.78-carat diamond disappear? By coating it with a novel "blackest black" material made from carbon nanotubes by #MITAeroAstro Prof. Brian Wardle and his lab, for an art exhibit in collaboration with @ArtsatMIT and artist Diemut Strebe. https://t.co/vSRZUdKicU pic.twitter.com/yLl6XHtkXf