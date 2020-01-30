Kayıt
    Vanessa Bryant sessizliğini bozdu: Kobe ve Gigi'siz bir hayatı düşünmek imkansız

    Helikopter kazasında eşi Kobe Bryant ve kızı Gigi'yi kaybeden Vanessa Bryant, ilk kez konuştu. Vanessa, "Şu anda yaşadığımız acıyı tarif edecek yeterli kelime yok. Onlarsız bir hayatı düşünmek imkânsız" ifadelerini kullandı.

    Helikopter kazasında hem eşi Kobe Bryant’ı hem de 13 yaşındaki kızı Gianna Maria’yı (Gigi) kaybeden Vanessa Bryant sessizliğini bozdu.

    Instagram hesabından bir aile fotoğrafı paylaşan Vanessa Bryant, şu ifadeleri kullandı; “Kızlarım ve ben bu korkunç zamanda destek veren ve sevgi gösteren milyonlarca insana teşekkür etmek istiyoruz. Tüm dualarınız için teşekkürler. Onlara kesinlikle ihtiyacımız var. Sevgi dolu bir eş ve çocuklarımıza harika bir baba olan Kobe’nin; sevgi dolu, düşünceli, müthiş bir evlat olmanın yanı sıra Natalia, Bianka ve Capri’ye harika kız kardeşi olan benim güzel, tatlı Giannamın ani kaybıyla tamamen yıkıldık.”

    View this post on Instagram

    My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

    A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

    Vanessa, kazada yaşamını yitiren herkes için yas tuttuklarını da vurguladı.

    “Şu anda yaşadığımız acıyı tarif edecek yeterli kelime yok” diyen Vanessa, Kobe’nin de Gigi’nin de deliler gibi sevildiklerini bildiklerini düşünerek avunuyorum. Onlar hayatımızda olduğu için çok şanslıydık. Keşke sonsuza kadar burada bizimle kalsalardı. Onlar bizden çok erken alınan güzel nimetlerimizdi” ifadelerini kullandı.

    Ailesinin karşı karşıya kaldığı ‘yeni gerçekliğe’ alışması için mahremiyet ricasında bulunan Vanessa, “Onlarsız bir hayatı düşünmek imkânsız. Fakat her gün uyanıp, Kobe ve biricik bebeğimiz Gigi yolumuzu aydınlattığı için kendimizi toplamaya çalışıyoruz. Onlara sevgimiz sonsuz ve ölçülemez. Keşke onlara sarılabilsem, öpebilsem. Keşke onlar sonsuza dek burada bizimle olabilseler” dedi.

    Vanessa Bryant, pazar günü ABD’nin Los Angeles kentindeki Calabasas’ta gerçekleşen trajik kazadan bu yana herhangi bir açıklamada bulunmamıştı. Ancak çarşamba günü Instagram profilindeki fotoğrafını değiştirerek, yerine Kobe’nin kızı Gigi’ye sarıldığı bir kareyi koymuştu.

    1999 yılında tanışan, 2001’de evlenen çiftin dört çocukları bulunuyordu.

