Rusya ve ABD, stratejik istikrar toplantılarının ikinci turuna başladı

📍In Geneva 🇷🇺-🇺🇸 consultations are taking place under the dialogue on strategic stability.



Delegations are headed by 🇷🇺 Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey #Ryabkov and 🇺🇸 Deputy Secretary of State Wendy #Sherman.#RussiaUSA #politics #strategicstability https://t.co/s8ESVHWPf1