Trump'dan ABD istihbaratına İran eleştirisi: Belki de okula geri dönmeliler

"İstihbaratçılar, İran'ın yarattığı tehlike söz konusu olduğunda son derece pasif ve toy görünüyor" diyen Trump, "Yanılıyorlar. Göreve geldiğimde, İran bütün ortadoğunun her yerinde sorun çıkarıyordu. Berbat nükleer anlaşmayı sona erdirdiğimizden beri daha farklılar ancak yine de tehlike ve çatışma potansiyeli taşıyorlar" ifadelerini kullandı.
The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019
İran'a dikkat edilmesi gerektiğini vurgulayan Trump ayrıca şunları söyledi:
"Roket denemelerini ve daha fazlasını yapmaya devam ediyorlar. Orada ekonomi çatırdıyor, onları geride tutan tek şey bu. İran konusunda dikkat edin. Belki de, istihbaratçılarımız okula geri dönmeli."
….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019
