Vincent Kompany'nin babası Belçika'nın ilk siyahi belediye başkanı oldu

‪History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from the DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975. Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long over due but it’s progress. Massive congrats! #Belgium #Brussels #Ganshoren ‬✊🏾

A post shared by Vincent Kompany (@vincentkompany) on Oct 14, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT