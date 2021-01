Pamela Anderson: Sevgili arkadaşım Julian Assange için özel bir gün doğumu, mücadele bitmedi

A

special sunrise

for my dear friend #JulianAssange - (not to be extradited) stay tuned, the fight is not over -

but,

a hopeful moment 🐬

to breathe in-

I can only imagine Julian

(in court, still in that mask), taking that breath.. #humanrights #freespeech#pardonassange pic.twitter.com/hngxb4rZOB