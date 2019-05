Fani kasırgası Hindistan'ı vurmaya başladı

The scene outside my home. One of these trees has just been uprooted, & the brunt of #CycloneFani (now lashing Puri, Konark, Chilika) is still more than an hour away from here!



Praying for the safety of all, my team & i remain ready to assist with rescue & relief operations 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7oTdAV6pE5