12:29 04 Temmuz 2019
    İran, 'konser vereceğine inanmadığı' için Joss Stone'u sınırdışı etti

    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Yaşam
    ‘Dünyanın her ülkesinde sahneye çıkmayı’ hedefleyen İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone, turne kapsamında konser vereceği İran’dan sınırdışı edildiğini duyurdu. Stone, İranlı yetkililerin ülkede performans sergilemeyi planladığına inanmadığını, bu nedenle böyle bir karar aldığını söyledi.

    İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone
    © AFP 2019 / Mark Davis
    İngiliz şarkıcı Joss Stone Kuzey Kore'de konser verdi
    Daha önce Irak, Suriye ve Kuzey Kore gibi ülkelerde performans sergileyen Joss Stone, dünya turnesi kapsamında gittiği İran’dan sınırdışı edildiğini duyurdu.

    Instagram hesabından açıklama yapan 32 yaşındaki sanatçı, “Gözaltına alındık ve ardından sınırdışı edildik” derken bu nedenle üzgün olduğunu da vurguladı.

    Stone, “Kadın olduğum için ve bu ülkede yasaklanmış olduğu için bir halk konseri gerçekleştiremeyeceğim fakındaydık. Şahsen, bir İran hapishanesine girmeye bayılmıyorum, ya da gittiğim ülkelerin politikasını değiştirmeye çalışmıyorum, insanları da tehlikeye atmak istemiyorum. Ancak görünen o ki yetkililer bir halk şovunda çalacağımıza inanmadılar ve bizi ‘kara liste’ dedikleri bir listeye aldılar, bunu da göçmen merkezine gittiğimizde anladık” ifadelerini kullandı.

    So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball

    Görevlilerin kendilerine karşı oldukça iyi ve nazik davrandığını da aktaran Joss Stone, burada sınırdışı kararının tebliğ edildiğini söyledi. Sanatçı, “Elbette hayal kırıklığına uğradım. Çok yakın ama yine de çok uzak, bu an biraz kalbimi kırdı. Doğru evraklarımız olmadığı için özür dilemesi gereken bizleriz” dedi.

    Stone daha sonra İran'ın Basra Körfezi'nde yer alan Kiş Adası'na giden bir uçağa binerken fotoğraflarını paylaştı.

    11 TEMMUZ'DA TÜRKİYE'DE

    Öte yandan ünlü sanatçının Türkiye'ye gelmesi de bekleniyor. Stone'un 26'ncı İstanbul Caz Festivali kapsamında 11 Temmuz'da Volkswagen Arena'da bir konser vermesi planlanıyor.

    Etiketler:
    Joss Stone, sınırdışı, sahne, Konser, İran
