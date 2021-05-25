Fransız astronot Pesquet, uzaydan Sahra Çölü’nün fotoğrafını paylaştı

ISS’te görevli Fransız astronot Thomas Pesquet, Twitter hesabından uzaydan çektiği Sahra Çölü’nün fotoğraflarını yayınladı.
Pesquet, Sahra’nın Gözü olarak bilinen bölgenin fotoğrafıyla yaptığı paylaşımda, “Uzayda astronotlar için klişe olan bir fotoğraf varsa, o da Sahra'nın Gözü olarak da bilinen Richat oluşumudur. Hepimiz bir iki fotoğraf çektik” dedi.
If there is one picture that is a cliché 📷 for astronauts in space, it is the Richat structure, also known as the Eye of #Sahara. We have all taken a picture or two (I took multiple during #Proxima, including a collage of many photos: https://t.co/tdfJWCGADc) #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/51ndRrIQCu— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) May 23, 2021
Pesquet’in paylaştığı fotoğraflar, yüzlerce yorum aldı ve beğeni topladı.
