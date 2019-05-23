Kayıt
18:30 23 Mayıs 2019
    Çinli sanatçı Weiwei'den Volkswagen'e dava

    © AFP 2019 / Fred DUFOUR
    Kültür & Sanat
    Çinli sanatçı Ai Weiwei'nin Alman otomobil firması Volkswagen'in Danimarka'daki partnerine dava açtığı bildirildi.

    Dünyaca ünlü modern sanatçı Ai Weiwei, sanat eserini reklamlarında izinsiz kullandığı gerekçesiyle Volkswagen şirketine dava açtığını belirtti.

    Sosyal medya hesaplarından şikayetini paylaşan Weiwei, Kopenhag'daki davanın duruşmasına katılmak amacıyla Danimarka'da bulunduğunu ifade etti.

    Weiwei eserinin izin almadan kullanılması ve bir reklama malzeme edilmesinin etik olmadığı gerekçesiyle firmadan şikayetçi olduğunu vurguladı.

    ​Volkswagen'in Danimarkalı partneri Skandinavisk Motor turuncu renkte Polo aracın tanıtımında Weiwei'nin mültecilerin yaşadıkları sorunlara dikkati çekmek amacıyla hazırladığı eserini kullanmıştı.

    Weiwei, Soleil Levant adını verdiği eserini Midilli Adası'na denizden göç eden mülteciler tarafından bırakılan 3 bin 500 turuncu can yeleğiyle hazırlamış ve Kopenhag'daki Charlottenborg Sanat Merkezi'nin pencerelerine asmıştı.

    I am suing Volkswagen in Denmark for violating my intellectual property and moral rights. My artwork “Soleil Levant” (2017), which I created for World Refugee Day, was installed at Copenhagen's Kunsthal Charlottenborg from June 20 to October 1, 2017. The work comprises 3,500 lifejackets used by refugees who fled to Lesvos, Greece, escaping persecution and conflict. In October 2017 Volkswagen Denmark used an unauthorized photo of “Soleil Levant” in an ad for its VW Polo campaign. I was not credited as the artist, and my artwork image was uncredited and cropped without permission. The infringing material was circulated to over 200,000 people, giving the false impression that I had authorized Volkswagen to use my artwork in its ad for the new Polo. I was astonished by Volkswagen’s brazen violations of my intellectual property and moral rights. Since November 2017 I have been trying to resolve the matter with Volkswagen. In more than one year of fruitless negotiation, they only engaged in arrogant gestures to trivialize their guilt and dismiss the matter. Intellectual property protection lies at the heart of a society that values human invention and makes our useful accumulation of knowledge possible. Respect of intellectual property law is one cornerstone of a functioning international legal system. As one of the largest European companies, Volkswagen should understand these same laws. Volkswagen and other multinational corporations have tremendous bargaining power in intellectual property protection as well as environmental and human rights. They are not above the law. Human rights, like intellectual property, is a popular concept but one that is difficult to enforce. We should remember that Germany took in one million refugees in 2015, a powerful humanitarian act in a divided world. As one of Germany’s internationally most visible companies, Volkswagen’s disregard for fair play and humanitarian issues is truly disturbing.

    Etiketler:
    Midilli, dava, Ai Weiwei, Volkswagen
